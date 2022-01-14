Catholic World News

Abuse victims ask European court to lift Vatican’s sovereign immunity

January 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sex-abuse victims have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights, challenging the status of the Holy See as immune from lawsuits.



The case involves a ruling by Belgian courts that the Holy See, which enjoys the status of a sovereign state, cannot be sued. The Belgian court also ruled that the Vatican cannot be held responsible for misconduct by individual priests.



The abuse victims are asking the Grand Chamber of the European Court to hear their appeal of a decision by a lower chamber, upholding the Belgian ruling.

