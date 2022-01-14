Catholic World News

Indian court acquits bishop accused of rape

January 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The prosecution failed to prove all the charges against the accused,” a judge in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) said at the conclusion of the trial of Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jullundur, who was accused of raping a nun. Her attorneys vowed to appeal the verdict.

