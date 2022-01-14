Catholic World News

‘We dream of a multi-ethnic country of peaceful concord,’ leading Kazakh bishop says

January 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Kazakhstan is Central Asian nation of 19.2 million (map) that is 71% Muslim and 25% Christian (24% Orthodox). This month, the nation has been rocked by protests that led the nation’s government to call in Russian troops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!