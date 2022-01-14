Catholic World News

Vatican updates anti-Covid measures, requiring ‘super green pass’

January 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Updating measures announced in December, the Vatican has issued regulations that mirror Italy’s new “super green pass” restrictions.



The measures, according to the report, affect “all employees, interns and external collaborators; visitors to the Vatican Museums, gardens and the apostolic palace in Castel Gandolfo; people taking part in conferences, seminars and other events, which also will have a reduced capacity of 35%; and individuals wishing to eat inside, such as in a Vatican cafeteria.”



The announcement came as the Holy See’s Secretary of State ruled out religious exemptions for Vatican employees.

