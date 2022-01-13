Catholic World News

As Russia amasses troops, deep anxiety hangs over Ukraine’s Catholics

January 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the War in Donbass, Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhia said that “this conflict, now in its eighth year, has left so much damage in people’s hearts — in the end, we can only pray for eventual reconciliation, for those who’ve died, and for God to treat the wounds inflicted.”



“But those with families and sufficient means have already left for western Ukraine, Poland or the countries beyond, while others have gone to Russia, fearing a coming invasion will undermine their lives forever,” he added.

