Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin: Refusing to deal with life’s complexity is a form of heresy

January 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the Cathedral Ministry Conference in Chicago, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark said that “my favorite definition of heresy is a refusal to deal with complexity.”



“If you look at the heresies of the Church, the great heresies, they couldn’t accept one thing or the other, and they didn’t want to live with the tension,” he continued. “There is an essential tension and a necessary tension in so much of our life.”



“If you destroy that tension, then the Church, the sacraments, the Word of God becomes something else. It is no longer the Word of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!