China closes abortion clinics amid continued fallout of 1-child policy

January 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Human Life Review

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of family-planning centers, primarily used for abortions, sterilizations and insertions of intrauterine devices, has dwindled to 2,810 across China in 2020, less than 10% of the number in 2014,” the Wall Street Journal reported.



Nonetheless, according to the Journal, 8.96 million unborn children were killed by abortion in China in 2020—down only 7% from the 9.62 million killed in 2014.

