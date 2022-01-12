Catholic World News

Diocese of Rome condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral

January 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Following the funeral of a 44-year-old militant, mourners, without the parish priest’s consent, draped a Nazi flag over the casket outside the church.



“This ideological and violent exploitation, especially following an act of worship near a sacred place, remains serious, offensive and unacceptable for the Church community of Rome and for all people of good will in our city,” the Vicariate of Rome said in a statement that described the Nazi flag as “a horrendous symbol irreconcilable with Christianity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!