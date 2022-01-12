Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Kraków’s theological faculty on 625th anniversary

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1397, Pope Boniface IX established the Faculty of Theology at what is now the Pontifical John Paul II University in Kraków, Poland.



“Faithful to centuries of tradition, you read the signs of the times, and courageously accept new challenges to take the truth of the Gospel effectively to contemporary humanity and to the world,” Pope Francis wrote in a message for the faculty’s 625th anniversary. “May your university be a place of formation of the new generation of Christians, not only through scientific study and the search for truth, but also via the social witness of living the faith.”

