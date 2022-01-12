UN chief, Pope Francis offer condolences over Murree tragedy

Catholic World News

January 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Daily Pakistan

CWN Editor's Note: At least 23 people were killed in Pakistan’s Murree snowstorm on January 7.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!