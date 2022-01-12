Catholic World News
UN chief, Pope Francis offer condolences over Murree tragedy
January 12, 2022
» Continue to this story on Daily Pakistan
CWN Editor's Note: At least 23 people were killed in Pakistan’s Murree snowstorm on January 7.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
