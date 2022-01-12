Catholic World News

Ireland to follow France in offering free contraception to women under 25

January 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “The French government introduced the measure on Jan. 1, while the Irish authorities have promised to make contraception free for women aged between 17 and 25 years from August,” according to the report.



The National Women’s Council of Ireland has characterized free contraception for women under 25 as a “really welcome development that gives us a foundation on which to build. Universal contraception is something we’ve been campaigning for, for a long time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!