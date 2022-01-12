Catholic World News

Pope mourns David Sassoli, ‘man of Christian and human values’

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament since 2019, died on January 11 at the age of 65 (AP obituary). The papal telegram of condolence to Sassoli’s widow paid tribute to him as a “believer animated by hope and charity.”

