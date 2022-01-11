Catholic World News

India: priest faces hate-speech charge for criticizing Hindu-nationalist rule

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father George Ponnaiah, a priest of the Kuzhithurai diocese, is facing hate-speech charges for his remarks criticizing government response to the Covid epidemic. At an inter-religious meeting, he allegedly made unfavorable comments on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a Hindu-nationalist coalition.

