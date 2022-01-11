Catholic World News

Bishop appeals to Filipinos not to hoard medicines

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Amid a rise in Covid cases in the Philippines, there has been a run on cold and flu medicine, CNN reported.



“It is greed to hoard on medicine,” said Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio, head of the bishops’ healthcare commission. “Do not buy medicine if you don’t need it, so that those who are sick can have access to it.”

