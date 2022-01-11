Catholic World News

Annual March for Life still on this year in Washington

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Despite the rise in Covid cases, the March for Life in Washington is still scheduled to take place on January 21.



“Outdoor events are not affected by the District of Columbia’s vaccine mandate for indoor gatherings, but participants should expect to wear face masks,” according to the report. “Indoor events associated with the annual march will have to comply with city COVID-19 restrictions.”

