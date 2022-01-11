Catholic World News

Papal Christmas greetings to Eastern churches

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered Christmas greetings to Eastern Christians who celebrated the feast on January 7.



“I send my warmest wishes of peace and every good,” he said. “May Christ, born of the Virgin Mary, shine on your families and your communities! Brothers and sisters, best wishes!”

