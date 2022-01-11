Catholic World News

Custos, civil officials celebrate Feast of the Baptism of the Lord on the River Jordan

January 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: Since the 13th century, Franciscan friars have been present in the Holy Land, and today they minister at shrines throughout that region. The Custos (Franciscan provincial superior), Father Francesco Patton, OFM, led a procession and celebrated Mass at Qasr al-Yahud, on the western side of the River Jordan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

