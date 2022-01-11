Catholic World News

Pope to preside at 4 public liturgies in January, February, Vatican announces

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Diego Giovanni Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations and head of the Pontifical Sistine Chapel Choir, announced on January 10 that Pope Francis will preside at four public liturgical celebrations between now and the end of February.



The announcement has some significance: it indicates the Pope is not reducing his public appearances following his surgery in July, and his last-minute decision on December 31 not to preside at Vespers.



On January 23, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Sunday of the Word of God; two days later, he will conclude the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls and celebrate Vespers. On February 2, Feast of the Presentation of the Lord and the World Day for Consecrated Life, the Pontiff will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, and on February 27, he will celebrate Mass during an apostolic journey to Florence.

