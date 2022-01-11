Catholic World News

Islamabad: Christian accused of blasphemy released on bail

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a case that has garnered international attention, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has allowed Nadeem Samson to be released on bail.



Samson, a Christian, was arrested and charged with insulting Muhammad, the founder of Islam, following a dispute over rental payment. Pakistani police allegedly tortured him until he confessed.

