Vatican diplomacy: accords with 183 states

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis delivered his annual address on January 10 to diplomats accredited to the Holy See, the Vatican press office provided its annual summary of Vatican diplomatic ties.



The Holy See now has full diplomatic relations with 183 sovereign states, as well as special diplomatic representation from the European Union and the Order of Malta. There are 87 embassies in Rome, along with offices of the Arab League, the International Organization for Migration, and the UN High Commission for Refugees.





