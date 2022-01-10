Catholic World News

Pope removes secretary of Vatican doctrinal congregation

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has removed Archbishop Giacomo Morandi from his post as secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, making him Bishop of Reggio Emilia-Guasdalla, Italy. He replaces Bishop Massimo Camisasca, who has resigned at 75.



The Vatican gave no explanation for the unexpected personnel shift, which puts Archbishop Morandi at the head of a diocese rather than an archdiocese (although he will retain his title).

