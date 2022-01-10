Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich heckled at pro-life event

January 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich was jeered by protesters at the March for Life in Chicago on January 9. The cardinal attributed the heckling to abortion supporters.



In his remarks to the crowd, Cardinal Cupich said that he was happy to see many people wearing masks, although the event was outside. (He wore a mask himself.) He said: “I hope that you continue to look for ways in which we can end this pandemic by promoting life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!