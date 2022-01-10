Cardinal Cupich heckled at pro-life event
January 10, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich was jeered by protesters at the March for Life in Chicago on January 9. The cardinal attributed the heckling to abortion supporters.
In his remarks to the crowd, Cardinal Cupich said that he was happy to see many people wearing masks, although the event was outside. (He wore a mask himself.) He said: “I hope that you continue to look for ways in which we can end this pandemic by promoting life.”
