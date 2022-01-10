Catholic World News

Swiss court insists Vatican suspects can get a fair trial

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In upholding a freeze on the assets of a defendant in the Vatican fraud trial, a Swiss court gave Vatican prosecutors a “New Year’s gift,” according to an analysis by Crux’s John Allen.



The Swiss court’s finding contrasts with an earlier decision by a British judge, who lifted the freeze on another defendant’s assets, citing “appalling misrepresentations” in the Vatican prosecutor’s arguments.

