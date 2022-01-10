Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill issues Christmas message

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1946, Patriarch Kirill was installed in 2009 as Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus’ and Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, which celebrated Christmas on January 7.

