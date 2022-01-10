Catholic World News

Pope baptizes 16 infants, recalls importance of preserving Christian identity

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Mass in the Sistine Chapel on January 9, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord (video, booklet).

