Tight restraint on Orthodox Christmas as unrest spreads in Kazakhstan

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Nationwide demonstrations in Kazakhstan, originally triggered by escalating fuel prices, have spread to challenge government corruption, and the government has responded by declaring a state of emergency, imposing curfews and banning mass meetings just as the country’s Orthodox faithful celebrated Christmas.



Orthodox Christmas celebrations on January 6 were cancelled in some regions, while some parishes tested curfews by going ahead with midnight liturgies. Nearly 25% of the country’s population is Russian Orthodox.



Father Edoardo Canetta, a former vicar general for Catholics in the region, told the Fides news service that the protests should be recognized as a political crisis that could easily escalate.

