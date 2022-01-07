Catholic World News

Torzi and the Pope: When does a fleecing become a crime?

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is now clear that Pope Francis directed Vatican officials in 2019 to pay a businessman millions of dollars, to extricate the Vatican from its complicated [London] property transaction, which by that time had gone somewhat sideways,” The Pillar reports. “That businessman, Gianluigi Torzi, is accused of committing fraud and extortion to get the payment.” [Click here for commentary by Phil Lawler.]

