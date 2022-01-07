Catholic World News

‘Adoration comes from humility of heart,’ Pope tells pilgrims

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address (video) on January 6, the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, Pope Francis reflected on the prostration of the Magi before the child Jesus.



If “we abandon our pretense of self-sufficiency, if we make ourselves little inside, we will then rediscover the wonder of worshipping Jesus, because adoration comes from humility of heart,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “May the Virgin Mary, the servant of the Lord, teach us to rediscover our vital need for humility and the vibrant desire to worship.”

