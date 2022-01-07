Catholic World News

US bishops welcome world powers’ pledge to avoid nuclear conflict

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a front-page Vatican newspaper op-ed, the USCCB has welcomed a joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on preventing nuclear war.



Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said that “this principled statement affirms ‘a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’ and stresses the importance of abiding by non-proliferation agreements and commitments. Unfortunately, the Tenth Review Conference of the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons that was to commence January 4 was once again postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



“I invite all Americans to continue in prayer and support of our leaders to advance the critical goals of disarmament,” he concluded.

