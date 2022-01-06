Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper marks anniversary of attack on US Capitol

January 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial marking the anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, L’Osservatore Romano said that the violence was “a direct blow to the heart of American democracy.



The editorial described the incident as “the degenerated development of the ‘Save America March,’ organized by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump to contest the election that had decreed his defeat.”

