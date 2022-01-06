Catholic World News

UK tribunal: Catholic nurse was unfairly fired for wearing a cross around her neck

January 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Mary Onuoha, 61, “claimed that she had faced a ‘campaign of harassment’ by bosses at Croydon University Hospital to make her remove the small gold cross,” according to the report. An employment tribunal ruled “that although the hospital claimed there were health and safety policies behind their demand, this was inconsistent with the treatment of other staff who wore similar items of clothing and jewelry.”



“This has always been an attack on my faith,” the Nigerian immigrant said. “My cross has been with me for 40 years. It is part of me, and my faith, and it has never caused anyone any harm.”

