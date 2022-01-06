Catholic World News

Illinois Benedictine monks renounce oversight over school

January 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Benet Academy rescinded a job offer to a coach in a same-sex marriage—and then hired her following alumni protests.



Abbot Austin Murphy, OSB, who is chancellor of the school, said on January 4 that the monks of St. Procopius Abbey will be renouncing their governance and oversight over the school, as well as their financial support.

