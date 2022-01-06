Catholic World News

Vatican to investigate Cologne archdiocese’s finances, once cardinal returns from sabbatical

January 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on KNA

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Pope Francis granted Cardinal Rainer Mari Woelki of Cologne a leave of absence following an investigation into how he handled abuse allegations. The investigation found failures in communication, but no evidence of a cover-up.



In addition to the newly announced Vatican investigation, Cardinal Woelki faces an archdiocesan investigation for awarding significant contracts to lawyers and communications advisors without the consultation with diocesan bodies required by canon law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!