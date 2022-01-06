Catholic World News

Philadelphia schools will allow students to identify as nonbinary on school forms

January 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Parental permission is not required for students to “change their name and gender identification” on school forms, according to the report. These student-initiated changes will affect “how their names are printed on report cards and assessments.”

