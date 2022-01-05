Catholic World News

Leading EU cardinal backs Covid passports at churches

January 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE), said that “During this phase when the pandemic is resurgent, we must save lives, and this green pass should welcome people to Mass.”



“Since Christmas, a law has been in force in Luxembourg allowing only those vaccinated to participate in liturgies, except in the case of celebrations with fewer than 20 faithful,” he added. “Some priests have objected, and this isn’t helping the search for a solution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!