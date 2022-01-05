Catholic World News

Catholic Bible podcast #1 in US again

January 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Iin 2021, the Bible in a Year podcast had 170 million total downloads and 470,000 average daily downloads, according to Ascension Press.

