Court sets March date for former Cardinal McCarrick’s hearing

January 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Though [McCarrick] wasn’t a priest in Massachusetts, state prosecutors have said the alleged abuses of the teenager first took place at a wedding reception in 1974 on the grounds of Wellesley College, just outside Boston, and continued over the years in different states,” according to the report. “Prior to the scheduled Massachusetts trial, McCarrick had not faced criminal charges for assaulting a minor.”

