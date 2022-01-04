Catholic World News

Peace prevails when it becomes part of personal behavior, Iraqi Catholic leader says

January 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Chaldean Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, who became Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in 2013, reflected on peace in his new year’s message.



The church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!