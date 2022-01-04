Catholic World News

Spain experiences ‘surge of evangelicals, fueled by Latin Americans’

January 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In Spain, “the momentum — in terms of church attendance and energy — is going . . . toward the burgeoning ranks of Pentecostal and other evangelical congregations,” the Associated Press reports. “Many of those congregations rent space in industrial buildings on the outskirts of cities and towns — often filling them with zealous worshippers even as many large, centuries-old Catholic churches empty out.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!