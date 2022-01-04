Catholic World News

Papal representative tells Mexican Church leaders to listen to abuse victims

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Franco Coppola, apostolic nuncio to Mexico from 2016 to 2021, made his remarks as he departed for his new post as apostolic nuncio to Belgium and Luxembourg.

