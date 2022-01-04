Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Papal prayers for health of Argentine Nobel laureate

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Adolfo Perez Esquivel (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), now 90, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1980.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

