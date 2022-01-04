Catholic World News

In message to Pope, Italy’s president reflects on the ‘3 main social challenges of our time’

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Italian President Sergio Mattarella has written a message to Pope Francis on the occasion of the World Day of Peace.



On December 16, the Pontiff received President Mattarella in the Apostolic Palace, and a Vatican spokesman offered a remarkable tribute to Mattarella and his relationship with the Pope.

