Grave violations of children’s rights in conflict on the rise around the world

January 04, 2022

UNICEF

CWN Editor's Note: On January 3, the Italian edition of the Vatican newspaper devoted front-page coverage to this story, with the headline “I bambini le principali vittime delle guerre: In aumento le violazioni dei diritti dei minori” [Children the principal victims of war: violations of the rights of minors on the rise].

