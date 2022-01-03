Catholic World News

Prenatal tests often wrong in predicting disorders

January 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Prenatal tests that find rare disorders in unborn children—and prompt women to abort—are frequently inaccurate, new research shows. The New York Times reports that positive tests (those indicating a fetal disorder) may be wrong “about 85% of the time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!