‘Keep’ and ‘ponder’ as Mary did, Pope preaches on New Year’s Day

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, and the 55th World Day of Peace.



“At the beginning of the New Year, then, let us place ourselves under the protection of this woman, the Mother of God, who is also our mother,” Pope Francis preached. “May she help us to keep and ponder all things, unafraid of trials and with the joyful certainty that the Lord is faithful and can transform every cross into a resurrection.”

