‘Devastating’ decline in religious practice among young Poles, says Primate

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Mass attendance among young adults (age 18-24) in Poland has fallen from 69% in 1992 to 23% today.



“These are simply devastating numbers,” said Archbishop Wojciech Polak of Gniezno, the Primate of Poland. Referring to the abuse scandal, he added, “Undoubtedly the negligence of superiors, who did not stand on the side of the wronged, undermines our credibility as a Church community.”

