Controversial Nigerian priest alleges assassination plot, warns bishop against ‘pushing him to rebellion’

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2021, followers of Father Camillus Ejike Mbaka, who leads an adoration ministry, reacted violently after Bishop Callistus Onaga of Enugu ordered him to leave his parish.

