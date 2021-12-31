Catholic World News

Al-Azhar Grand Imam sends Christmas greetings to Pope Francis, other Christian leaders

December 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayeb of Al-Azhar (located in Cairo) signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Some Sunni Muslims regard the Grand Imam as the highest Muslim authority.

