Pope cancels traditional visit to Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square

December 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican spokesman announced on December 30 that Pope Francis would not visit the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square the following day, in order to “avoid gatherings and the consequent risk of contagion to Covid-19.” The Pope is still scheduled to celebrate Vespers in St. Peter’s Basilica on New Year’s Eve, as is customary.

