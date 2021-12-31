Catholic World News
Metropolitan Hilarion: Catholic Church, Russian Orthodox Church should cooperate
December 31, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: “No secret negotiations are being held, no unification is planned, but the fact that the two largest Christian churches should interact is now quite obvious,” said Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.
The Orthodox prelate met with Pope Francis on December 22.
